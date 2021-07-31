CALEXICO — The Perrone and Morales families have teamed up to open a new store in Calexico, La Flor Milagrosa, a wellness boutique that specializes in CBD products.

“We want to provide wellness options, a more holistic and natural option for our community. For pain relief, sleep aid, stress reduction, anxiety, diabetes and much more.”

La Flor Milagrosa offers CBD in products like coffee, soaps, lotions and much more. For instance, if you’ve gotten a tattoo or are planning to get one, a tattoo balm with CBD is available.

And for our furry friends, they have chewables that help with anxiety.

The owners of La Flor Milagrosa wanted to use this boutique to help educate on the benefits and options available with CBD.

Delivery is also available by calling 760-890-0775.

La Flor Milagrosa is located 353 E. Fifth St., Calexico.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and the store is closed in Sundays.

111 Club Under New Ownership

Karen Ann is the new owner of 111 Club bar at 545 S. Imperial Ave., a Calexico institution since 1960. | PHOTO COURTESY OF MI CALEXICO

Karen Ann is a singer and owner of 111 Club, which has been part of Calexico since 1960. She recently purchased the tavern and is in the process of transforming it.

“I like to go to La Conga a lot for snacks, (so) be early, and have fun with your own music in the jukebox. It’s a tiny place and cozy,” Karen told Mi Calexico.

“Make it a place to have a good time, have a good time with friends. I don’t want something fancy. This place has a lot of old-school stuff. (We’re) bringing in new generations without losing the bar touch, with live music on Fridays, rock/pop in English/Spanish and cumbias,” Karen said.

She also loves aliens and wants to do a mural with aliens and emblematic Calexico icons.

“If you (haven’t tried ours), come try a michelada. I think it’s the best michelada in town. I also have carne seca preparada, aguachile, and snacks,” she told Mi Calexico in June.

111 Club will return with live music on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 p.m.

111 Club is open from 2 to 11 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Go support this Latina-owned business right here in our hometown and try the michelada to see if it’s truly the best in town.

111 Club is at 545 S. Imperial Ave., Calexico.

The following business briefs and photos were used by permission of Mi Calexico, Calexico’s society and culture website for more than a decade. Follow Mi Calexico on Facebook and Instagram.