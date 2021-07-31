Imperial County Strike Team Works the Dixie Fire

A strike team from Imperial and Yuma counties works along remote railroad tracks in the Highway 70 and Chandler Road corridor of the Dixie fire in the Plumas National Forest just east of Chico. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

CHICO — A local wildland fire strike team made up of crew members from El Centro, Holtville, Yuma, and the local state prisons was expected to help battle the Dixie fire in Northern California through at least the beginning of next week.

With just 24 percent containment as of Saturday morning, July 31, the 240,795-acre Dixie fire was spread over remote mountainous areas of Butte and Plumas counties in Plumas National Forest just east of Chico.

The local strike team was deployed July 20 and is among nearly 6,000 other fire personnel from nearly 100 crews, which has been burning since July 14, according to information from the El Centro Fire Department and Cal Fire. The end of the team’s assignment is Monday, Aug. 2, according to El Centro fire.

An area of flame can be seen in the Dixie fire in the Plumas National Forest just east of Chico, where a local strike team is assisting in the 240,795-acre blaze. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

Among the local crew is one engine company and four firefighters and one other command vehicle and chief from El Centro fire. It wasn’t immediately available how many crew members were from Holtville or the local state prisons.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva, who is the local strike team coordinator, did not return a message Saturday morning.

The local team has been “working to coordinate structure protection in the Keddie Structure Group, (where) firefighters have assessed and prepared structures along Chandler Road and the Highway 70 corridor,” according to a report from interim El Centro Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña. The Chandler Road and Highway 70 corridor is located on the eastern edge of the fire, immediately north of the town of Quincy.

“Personnel continue to patrol and mitigate risk(s) in their assigned areas. Firefighters have deployed over 10,000 feet of hose along inaccessible terrain along railroad tracks in their division,” Ceseña’s report notes.

The local team is working what is considered the “Dixie Fire East Zone.”

Hand-drawn signs thanking fire personnel are shown by a home near the Dixie fire in the Plumas National Forest just east of Chico. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

An Imperial County strike team is based in the eastern area (black circle in inset image) of the 240,800-acre Dixie fire in the Plumas National Forest just east of Chico. | UNITED STATES FOREST SERVICE MAPS