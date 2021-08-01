House Fire East of El Centro Displaces Family of 8

Imperial County Fire Department responds to a house fire several miles east of El Centro in the 1800 block of Parker Road on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1. Eight people were displaced in the fire, including six children. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL COUNTY FIRE CHIEF ALFREDO ESTRADA

A family of eight, including six children, was displaced when its home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1, several miles east of El Centro.

Around 4 p.m., a family member reported the fire, which consumed the home on a large lot in the 1800 block of Parker Road about two miles east of Dogwood Road along East Gillett Street, Imperial County fire Battalion Chief Angel Morales said.

Also destroyed was a shed structure adjacent to the house, a recreational vehicle and a pickup, Morales added.

The American Red Cross Imperial Valley Service Center was called in to assist the family, which included children ages 9 months to 16 years old, county Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada said.

Residents stand by as flames can be seen glowing inside a home in the 1800 block of Parker Road east of El Centro on Sunday, Aug. 1. Eight people were displaced by the fire. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

No members of the public nor any of the 18 fire personnel called in to assist were injured in the second-alarm blaze, Morales said.

That includes no injuries from exploding ammunition that was stored inside the home at the time of the fire, the battalion chief added.

There were few details available on the firefighting effort, with Estrada adding that the cause and point of origin were still under investigation.

Morales said the initial response was hampered by low water levels in a nearby Acacia Canal lateral. The Fire Department was able to get a hold of the Imperial Irrigation District to provide more water at the scene.

Although Morales said the fire crews did provide structure protection, the property was fairly isolated from nearby homes, with structures spaced out on separate lots to the immediate north and south of the fire site, which had a property address of 1875 Parker Road. There are five property addresses in the 1800 block of Parker.

Imperial County Fire Department was assisted by El Centro and Calexico fire departments, Morales said.

Smoke can be seen billowing from a home in the in the 1800 block of Parker Road a couple miles east of El Centro on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1. Eight people, including six children, were displaced by the fire. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO