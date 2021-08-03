EL CENTRO — A second suspect in the June 7 shooting of a 27-year-old man at the Crown Motel in El Centro was arrested for murder by El Centro police on Monday, Aug. 2.

Kimberly Andrea Vega, 32, reportedly of El Centro, was arrested on suspicion murder in the shooting death of Pablo Dominguez. She was taken into custody by El Centro police on Monday, Aug. 2. | FACEBOOK PHOTO

Kimberly Andrea Vega, reportedly of El Centro, was taken into custody about 9:15 a.m. by police at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse in El Centro, said El Centro police Detective Jeffery Malcomb.

Vega, age 32, was located at the courthouse by officers who were familiar with the investigation into the alleged murder of El Centro resident Pablo Dominguez. She was at the courthouse on a matter unrelated to the murder investigation, Malcomb said.

Kimberly Andrea Vega’s booking photo from Monday, Aug. 2. | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

“The investigation is still ongoing. However, there currently are no additional suspects being sought after,” Malcomb stated in an email on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The Police Department’s criminal case against Vega has been submitted to the county District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office had yet to file charges against Vega as of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 3, but is expected to do so on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at which time Vega would then be arraigned in the afternoon, Assistant DA Heather Trapnell said.

Vega is the second individual to be arrested in connection to the shooting of Dominguez, who was flown to a Palm Springs hospital after being shot June 7 and where he had remained in critical care for about five days before the family decided to end his life support, Dominguez’s older brother, George Muñoz previously told this newspaper.

The first suspect to be arrested in connection to Dominguez’s fatal shooting was 21-year-old El Centro resident Athan Emmanuel Estrada, who was subsequently accidently released from jail on July 23 and re-apprehended in Mexicali on Friday, July 30.

El Centro murder suspect and Imperial County jail escapee is shown after being apprehended in Mexicali on Friday, July 30. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Estrada was taken into custody by El Centro police on July 21 for alleged domestic violence. While in custody, he is alleged to have confessed to the shooting of Dominguez, according to the El Centro Police Department.

Although Muñoz could not be immediately reached for comment following Vega’s arrest, he had previously alleged that his brother’s ex-girlfriend, who Muñoz did not identify by name, had conspired with Estrada to have Dominguez shot.

Pictures posted on what appeared to be one of Vega’s Facebook pages, listed under the name of Kim Ionni Serenity Ulisses, showed her and Dominguez together. That Facebook page’s profile information listed Vega’s residence as El Centro and her being a native of Brawley.

Electronic records from the county jail show Vega was booked into custody around 12:30 p.m. Monday. No jail photograph was posted to her custody status.