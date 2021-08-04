HEBER — A traffic collision near the intersection of Willoughby and Dogwood roads south of Heber ended with both vehicles submerged in a nearby canal and one person dead, according to California Highway Patrol traffic reports and media reports.

Many of the details were still sketchy late Tuesday, Aug. 3, but it appears the two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. around the area of the Dogwood Main canal, one of the larger canals in the south county, about one mile south of Heber.

A cellphone photo posted to a public Facebook page shows rescue efforts underway at the Dogwood Main canal after a traffic collision sent two vehicles into the water on Tuesday, Aug. 3. One person reportedly died. | FACEBOOK PHOTO

Both vehicles were fully submerged in about 4 feet of water with occupants inside both, according to the Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page.

Imperial County firefighters at the were able to clear one vehicle and were attempting to reach the second vehicle, according to the report.

Radio scanner traffic, Facebook posts, and live television media reports painted a clearer picture in which first responders were assisting in recovery efforts and a deceased person was reportedly found in the canal, thought to be the occupant of a Jeep Compass involved in the collision. The other vehicle was listed as a white pickup.

A livestream of the accident scene showed a dark red Jeep on the side of the canal after being pulled from the water.

Highway Patrol, county fire, and the Sheriff’s Office were on scene. The story is still developing and will be updated as official information is made available.