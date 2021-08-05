Holtville Police Briefs: July 27-Aug. 3

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from July 27 through Aug. 3.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

7:02 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Dollar General store on East Fifth Street after an employee reported a man with no shirt and black shorts kicking the front doors of the business. The reporting party advised deputies that they believed the man to be under the influence of drugs.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

8:37 a.m.: Dispatch received a 911 call from an Orange Avenue resident who advised that he’d dropped his phone in the toilet and it had dialed 911 on its own.

TUESDAY, AUG. 3

12:33 a.m.: A Beale Avenue resident called deputies to report that the fire alarm at Holtville Middle School had been going off for several hours.