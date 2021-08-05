Imperial Irrigation District set a new record for peak electricity demand on Wednesday, Aug. 4, when the one-hour peak reached 1,133 megawatts between 4 and 5 p.m., eclipsing the previous record of 1,123 megawatts on Aug. 14, 2020.

Customer demand associated with 118-degree temperatures contributed to the new peak, according to a press release from IID.

“The system held well,” stated Henry Martinez, IID general manager, congratulating the work of IID’s Energy Department.

IID was able to meet the day’s energy demand despite the loss of one generating unit, the district stated. Additionally, while new stand-by mobile generators were available, the district did not have to deploy them.

Due to the harsh weather conditions, the district issued a Conserve Alert on Tuesday, Aug. 3 encouraging customers to voluntarily take action to conserve energy as conservation helps take stress off energy infrastructure, maintain reliable delivery, avert power outages and helps customers lower their monthly electric bill. The alert was to end Thursday.

To conserve energy:

Avoid the use of major appliances (washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc.) between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home.

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

Use floor or ceiling fans to cool off for less; however, be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces.

Block the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs.

IID GRAPHIC

Coachella Valley Energy Commission Has First Meeting

IID’s Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to appoint President James Hanks and Vice President JB Hamby to the newly formed Coachella Valley Energy Commission, which had its first meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Coachella Library, 1500 Sixth St., Coachella.

The CVEC is tasked with providing immediate and diverse local representation by Coachella Valley stakeholders for the unique energy needs of the greater Coachella Valley portion of the Imperial Irrigation District’s energy service area. Its focus includes the development of a long-term strategic plan for continued energy service to the Coachella Valley following the 2033 expiration of the 99-year lease between the Coachella Valley Water District and IID, according to the district.

The focus of this first meeting was to introduce the new commissioners who will represent the cities of Coachella, Indio, La Quinta, the Cove Communities Services Commission, the Coachella Valley Tribal Nations and representatives from both Riverside and Imperial counties.

The public recorded meeting on the district’s website.