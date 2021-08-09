CALEXICO — The COVID-positive status of at least three employees of the Calexico Unified School District’s administrative office building prompted its temporary two-week closure on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The closure came at the recommendation of county Public Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday, said district board President Ciro Calderon on Monday, Aug. 9.

Calexico Unified School District board President Ciro Calderon | FILE PHOTO

None of the employees that have tested positive have reported serious illness, and the outbreak appears limited to the district’s administrative office building at 901 Andrade Ave., Calderon said.

Because at least three district office employees tested positive for COVID-19 within a short time frame, the combined incidents are categorized as an “outbreak,” Calderon said.

District office personnel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Imperial County Public Health Director Janette Angulo would not specifically confirm Calexico Unified’s “outbreak” when contacted Monday; rather, she suggested contacting the district directly.

“We are seeing outbreaks, and we are providing assistance needed to different agencies,” Angulo added.

As of Jan. 1, employers across the state have been required to report outbreaks of at least three or more employees within a 14-day period to their respective local public health agencies.

Yet prior to the implementation of Assembly Bill 685, school districts and childcare providers were already required by the state to disclose such outbreaks, the county Public Health Department previously stated.

Under those prior reporting requirements, a district must disclose every individual case of COVID-19 among any student or employee who was present on a K-12 public or private school campus within the 10 days preceding a positive test, the California Department of Education website stated.

The period of potential exposure begins two days before the COVID-positive individual developed symptoms, local public health officials previously said.

Potential exposure is defined as when an individual has spent a cumulative period of at least 15 minutes within a day and within a distance of less than six feet of a person who has been determined to be COVID-19 positive.

Some county public health departments do report their outbreaks on the web. However, there is no such function on Imperial County Public Health’s page.

This news comes as positive cases of COVID in the community continue to rise. Earlier Monday, El Centro Regional Medical Center reported a more than 100-percent increase in COVID-positive patients admitted over two days this past weekend.