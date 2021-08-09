BRAWLEY — The Brawley Police Department’s investigation into the fatal stabbing of an unidentified individual on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 5 remains ongoing, though police are not anticipating any additional arrests.

Following the stabbing that occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of G Street, 23-year-old Brawley resident Miguel Angel Castillo was taken into custody by Brawley police at an undisclosed location.

“We do believe that he is the sole suspect at this point based on the information that we have,” Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran said on Monday, Aug. 9.

Duran declined to release the identity of the victim, as did the county coroner’s division, which referred inquiries to the Brawley Police Department.

Nor would Duran disclose whether Castillo and the victim had known one another prior to their alleged fatal encounter.

The Police Department was expected to submit its criminal case against Castillo to the county District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 9 for review and potential prosecution. The department’s criminal case accuses Castillo of murder and no other crime, Duran said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser appears to have been established by a family member of the deceased to help cover funeral expenses. The GoFundMe fundraiser seeks to raise $10,000 and could be found on the public “Imperial Valley Scanner Radio” Facebook page, where news of the fatal stabbing and Castillo’s arrest was shared as the events transpired on Aug. 5.

The victim is identified as 18-year-old Ceasar Lopez, and although the GoFundMe page does not specifically state which city Lopez is from, his family members are Brawley residents.

“Ceasar was an amazing son, brother, nephew & cousin. He will always be remembered for his goofy ways and always doing the craziest dares to make others laugh. (He) was only 18 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. We were never prepared for this tragic event,” a message from a family member states on the site.

An initial attempt to reach family members of the deceased for comment proved unsuccessful.