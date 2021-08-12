Holtville Police Briefs: Aug. 3-Aug. 9

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9.

TUESDAY, AUG. 3

11:47 p.m.: Deputies and an ambulance responded to the alleyway between 7-Eleven and Hot Rods & Beer after a male subject fell and hit his head.

TUESDAY, AUG. 4

8:19 a.m.: A Pine Avenue resident reported that a male subject in a blue shirt and jeans was trespassing on her property.

SATURDAY, AUG. 7

3:55 a.m.: A resident of Spanish Palms resort reported that an unknown subject walked by his grandson’s red 1998 Honda Civic and broke the rear window.

10:10 p.m.: A Walnut Avenue resident reported that an aggressive medium-sized white dog was in his yard and trying to bite him. The caller advised deputies that he doesn’t know who the dog belongs to.

MONDAY, AUG. 9

8:47 a.m.: The owner of an apartment complex on Holt Avenue reported that an unknown subject had cut down seven trees on his property, valued at approximately $1,050. The caller requested extra patrol checks in the area.

5:12 p.m.: A concerned citizen reported that a male subject in a burgundy Ford F150 truck near the corner of East Sixth Street and Grape Avenue had “stuff coming out of his nose and mouth.”