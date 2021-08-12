Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 3-9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9.

TUESDAY, AUG. 3

6:34 a.m.: Deputies responded to a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Highway 86 and Treadwell Road in Salton City.

8:17 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Alamo Road and Gowling Road west of Holtville after receiving reports that a landscaping truck had crashed into a canal.

2:02 p.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 86 north of Brawley with one subject reportedly bleeding from the head.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4

10:53 a.m.: A resident of Brawley Avenue in Salton Sea Beach reported that an unknown male subject wearing shorts and no shirt with braided hair had been standing in front of his residence holding a rock all morning. The reporting party said he didn’t know the man and had never seen him before.

12:18 p.m.: A field worker working near the corner of Jasper Road and Highway 111 outside of Calexico reported that there was a woman in the area yelling that somebody was following her.

4:35 p.m.: U.S. Border Patrol personnel requested backup from sheriff’s deputies for a combative subject inside a vehicle on Interstate 8 one mile east of Ocotillo.

5:58 p.m.: Deputies responded to a residential structure fire at an apartment building in Westmorland.

THURSDAY, AUG. 5

7:53 p.m.: Some 30 alfalfa hay bales valued at $315 were reported stolen from a location on Roberts Road near Brawley.

FRIDAY, AUG. 6

12:42 a.m.: Deputies provided back up to the El Centro Police Department after a man was reported to be brandishing a gun at the Dogwood Bar on South Dogwood Road.

10:50 a.m.: A resident of East Theisen Road reported that a male subject was tearing the siding off her house. She said that man arrived in a white Ford F150 and was possibly carrying a knife.

12:27 p.m.: A generator valued at approximately $25,000 to $30,000 was reported stolen from a location near the corner of Highway 98 and Drew Road outside of Calexico.

7:24 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Highline Canal near Niland for an incident involving a 53-year-old male with heat stroke along with a male in his 60s who accidentally shot himself with an unknown firearm.