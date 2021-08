Join Valley Sports Network LIVE tonight at 5 p.m. as the Scripps Ranch Falcons take on the Brawley Wildcats and at 7 p.m. as the El Capitan Vaqueros take on the Imperial Tigers in the 2021 SDFNL Kickoff Classic.

Will Torrez, Ron Rubio, John Moreno, and Vic Carrillo will have the call from El Capitan High School in Lakeside.