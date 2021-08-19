Holtville Police Briefs: Aug. 10-Aug. 17

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from Aug. 10 through Aug. 17.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

10:45 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a man with no shirt and dark-colored pants hitting cacti in the garden near Holtville City Hall.

8:54 p.m.: A male subject at the 7-Eleven store on Fifth Street approached a female subject and told her to call 911 because he wants to hurt himself and others. The man was reportedly calm and didn’t have any weapons.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

10:19 a.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the corner of Fifth Street and Grape Avenue involving a gray Nissan Juke and a Hyundai Elantra.

6:34 p.m.: A concerned citizen called 911 to report a man standing in front of Union Food Market on Fifth Street waving a shirt in the air and yelling profanities.

9:23 p.m.: A male subject called deputies to report himself for trespassing at Holtville High School.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

9:03 a.m.: A subject called 911 to report that a man had lit a car on fire in front of a home at the corner of Walnut Avenue and 9th Street. The subject was last seen walking westbound on 9th Street wearing a blue button-up shirt.

MONDAY, AUGUST 16

7:32 a.m.: A Holt Avenue resident reported that his backyard shop had been burglarized and several tools had been stolen.