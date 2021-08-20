LIVE FOOTBALL: Brawley at Mater Dei Catholic

CHULA VISTA – When it comes to Brawley football, they pride themselves on playing the best any given week. They fear no challenge and take on each and every one of their opponents head on. To say they want to face off against the best is an understatement, and they’re wasting no time to prove it.

The Wildcats will travel east to Chula Vista to take on the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders on Friday night, Aug. 20, for their 2021 season opener. The Crusaders will enter this season as the No. 1 team in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III preseason rankings; the Wildcats are ranked No. 6.

Brawley enters this season with high hopes. Junior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez returns for his third season under center for the Wildcats. As the saying goes, the Wildcats will go as far as Gutierrez takes them. Judging by that sentiment, it looks like the Wildcats are primed for a long and successful season.

Read the rest of VSN’s game preview here.