FOOTBALL: Wildcats Blown Out by Mater Dei

CHULA VISTA — In an early-season battle of CIF-San Diego Section Division III contenders, it was Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista outscoring Brawley Union High, 53-21, here on Friday, Aug. 20.

Mater Dei, the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Division III, jumped ahead of Brawley 21-0 in the first quarter before the Wildcats, ranked No. 6 in the Division III preseason poll, cut the lead to 21-14 at the end of the high-scoring first quarter.

Brawley senior running back Isaiah Young ran for two touchdowns, including a 62-yard sprint in the third quarter, while junior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez had a 10-yard touchdown run.

The Crusaders outscored Brawley 32-7 over the final three quarters to pull away for the easy win.

The Wildcats travel back to San Diego County on Friday, Aug. 27, for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Valley Center.

GRAPHIC COURTESY OF VALLEY SPORTS NETWORK

Spartans Fall at Home to Mt. Carmel

EL CENTRO — Central Union High School’s football team struggled in its season-opener at Cal Jones Field here, falling to Mt. Carmel High of San Diego 33-17.

The game was a rematch of a 2019 CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoff contest won by the Spartans 46-38. Central now finds itsel in Division II, and entered the season ranked No. 6 in the division while Mt. Carmel entered the season as the fourth-ranked team in Division III.

The Sundevils jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one quarter and led 20-9 at halftime.

Central wideout Gavin Marini had the highlight of the night for the Spartans with an 87-yard touchdown reception.

Central will be on the road for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Aug. 27, traveling to face Point Loma High School in San Diego.