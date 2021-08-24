This photo of Sunbeam Lake at dusk, titled “Illuminated Waters,” was captured by Imperial County Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar and recently won third place in the Rural County Representatives of California’s fifth annual rural county photo contest. | PHOTO COURTESY OF GIL REBOLLAR/COUNTY OF IMPERIAL
Sunbeam Lake Pic Places Third in State Contest

Photograph Submitted by County of Imperial a Top Finisher Among Field of 100 Entries

A photo of Sunbeam Lake submitted to the Rural County Representatives of California’s fifth annual rural county photo contest placed third among nearly 100 entries from across the state, it was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The photo, titled “Illuminated Waters,” was captured by Imperial County Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar. The aim of the contest is to capture “the beauty and splendor of California’s rural counties,” according to a county press release.

The results were announced by the Rural County Representatives of California on Friday, Aug. 20.  

Imperial County Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar. | COURTESY PHOTO

Rebollar’s photo highlights Sunbeam Lake at dusk with the sun and its golden rays of light reflecting off the calm lake, the release states.

“Congratulations to Mr. Rebollar for this recognition in capturing the beauty of Sunbeam Lake and our county,” Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Mike Kelley stated in the press release. 

“There are so many gorgeous locations in our county, and I am excited that just one of our local treasures will deservedly be receiving recognition across the state,” Rebollar added.

The photo, along with the first- and second-place winners, will be showcased at RCRC’s upcoming annual meeting in Monterey County in September and may be featured in various RCRC marketing materials or work products throughout the year to promote tourism and local economic development.

