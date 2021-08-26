Holtville Police Briefs: Aug. 17-Aug. 22

STOCK IMAGE
HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from Aug. 17 through Aug. 22.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

9:07 a.m.: An employee at 7-Eleven on Fifth Street called deputies to report that an unknown male subject with a “#3” tattoo on his right arm, last seen wearing a tank top, had stolen beer from the store.

9:38 a.m.: An employee at the 7-Eleven on Fifth Street called deputies to complain that a female subject at the store was acting aggressively and refusing to leave. Deputies sent the woman on her way and advised her not to return.

11:39 a.m.: An employee at Cricket Wireless on Pine Avenue called deputies to report that a male subject was in the store asking suspicious questions about the phones.

12:02 p.m.: An employee at Imperial Valley Family Medical on Pine Avenue called deputies to report that an African American male wearing camo pants and a blue crop-top shirt who was covered in mud and possibly under the influence had been walking in and out of the office asking to receive a COVID vaccine and acting aggressively. 

2:52 p.m.: A Chestnut Avenue resident reported a skinny, African American female subject bathing in a hose, naked from the waist down. The caller said that the subject was last seen wearing a blue crop-top and camo pants. The subject was fully clothed by the time deputies arrived.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

8:32 p.m.: An employee at the 7-Eleven on Fifth Street reported that a male subject wearing sunglasses, a striped shirt, gloves and a mask stole beer from the store and headed toward Holt Park.

8:34 p.m.: Deputies responded to a rollover vehicle accident on Third Street. The driver didn’t appear to be injured but was reportedly “in shock.”

8:59 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a bald male subject wearing a white muscle shirt who was yelling threats and profanities in the area of Seventh Street and Beale Avenue.

10:37 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident contacted deputies to report that people are “listening while he masturbates in his home.”

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

8:26 a.m.: A concerned citizen called deputies to report a male subject in his 20s laying down in the middle of the street on Ash Avenue.

12:53 p.m.: An employee at the Shell gas station on Fifth Street reported that a male subject with no shirt and brown Dickies shorts stole beer from the store and fled northbound.

