EL CENTRO — The Vincent Memorial Scots take to the gridiron on Friday, Aug. 27, when they travel to Southwest High School in El Centro to take on the Eagles. Vincent Memorial is scheduled to be the home team for the game as the Scots use that as a home field since they don’t have one of their own.

Holtville Tribune and Calexico Chronicle Sports Editor Murray Anderson and Las Vegas Raiders superfan Bret Kofford are announcing the game for Valley Sports Network.