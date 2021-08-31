Holtville Police Briefs: Aug. 24-Aug. 30

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

7:46 a.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the corner of Seventh Street and Cedar Avenue.

9:35 a.m.: Deputies were called to the front of Finley Elementary School after a male subject in a black tank top and baggy jean shorts was reportedly waving a knife around in the area.

3:09 p.m.: Dispatchers received a 911 call from a subject complaining that multiple vehicles were arriving at Holtville High School late to pick up their children and were cutting the line. Deputies found the lines to be “moving at a reasonable pace.”

9:28 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident contacted deputies to report that “a woman keeps showing her breasts to him.” The man wanted to report the incidents because “she might try to say he forced her.”

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

5:37 p.m.: A Ninth Street resident called deputies to report that a neighbor was outside watering in the nude and talking to himself.