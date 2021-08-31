Imperial County Redistricting Commission Convenes

The county of Imperial’s 2021 supervisorial redistricting effort is underway with the official redistricting website launched earlier last week and the redistricting advisory commission meeting for the first time on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Additionally, a flyer with information regarding upcoming meetings, hearings, and public workshops was distributed.

The redistricting advisory commission plays a vital role in Imperial County’s redistricting efforts, assisting the Board of Supervisors with drawing supervisorial district boundaries, according to the county. The commission will work diligently to balance district populations so they are reasonably equal in population, collect community input that is reflected in the decision-making process, and recommend to the county board updated placement of the supervisorial district boundaries. The redistricting process must be completed by Dec. 15.

The 2021 commissioners are:

District 1: Richard Gutierrez

District 2: Diahna Garcia-Ruiz

District 3: David Roman

District 4: Eric Montoya Reyes

District 5: Lorena Minor-Montes

“The County and Board of Supervisors is looking forward to utilizing community representatives from each respective district and modern technology to ensure the 2021 redistricting process is transparent and inclusive of community input,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Michael W. Kelley in a press release.

For more information on the redistricting process and the redistricting advisory commission, visit https://redistricting.imperialcounty.org/.