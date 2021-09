PALM DESERT — The Central Spartans (1-1) travel to the Coachella Valley on Friday, Sept. 3, to take on Palm Desert (1-1) on their homefield.

The nonleague contest pits the four-time reigning Imperial Valley League champion Spartans against the Aztecs following Central’s 37-27 victory over Point Loma High in San Diego on Aug. 27.

Will Torrez and Ron Rubio will call all the action for Valley Sports Network.