IMPERIAL — The Imperial High School football team jumped out to a 24-6 first-half lead and never looked back, beating Cibola High of Yuma, 41-14, in the home opener for the Tigers at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Friday, Sept. 3.

Imperial (1-1 overall) got a rushing touchdown from Seth Shaw in the second quarter, plus a 40-yard punt return touchdown from Shaw to lead the way.

Tigers’ quarterback Christopher Tiernan threw for a touchdown and rushed for a score in the easy win over the Raiders.

Imperial now hosts Valley Center with a 7 p.m. kickoff slated for Friday, Sept. 10, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium.

Imperial’s Alejandro Perez looks for an opening as he runs the ball against Cibola during the Tigers’ 41-14 win at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial on Friday night, Sept. 3. | SERGIO BASTIDAS PHOTO

Spartans Blown Out in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT — After taking the lead 7-6, Central Union High was outscored 48-7 the rest of the game and lost to Palm Desert, 54-14, in a nonleague game here on Friday, Sept. 3.

A Charlie Sullivan rushing touchdown late in the first half put the Spartans (1-2 overall) ahead 7-6, but the floodgates then opened as Palm Desert took a 13-7 halftime lead and whopping 47-14 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Aztecs had three touchdown passes and an interception return for a touchdown in the high-scoring third quarter.

Central will be on the road for the third straight week on Friday, Sept. 10, when the Spartans visit Vista for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Brawley Pounds Indio

INDIO — Brawley Union High got into the win column with a 48-13 blow out over Indio in a nonleague matchup here on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Wildcats opened the scoring with a long touchdown rush from junior Isaiah Young and they never looked back, building a 28-0 first-quarter lead and going up 41-0 at halftime.

Junior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez had a good day with his arm and legs, including a 68-yard touchdown pass.

Brawley (1-2 overall) hosts Cibola of Yuma in a nonleague matchup at Warne Field in Brawley at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.