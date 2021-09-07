Holtville’s Legion Auxiliary Hands Out Backpacks

The Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138 recently handed out 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to students enrolled in schools at the Holtville Unified, Meadows Union in rural El Centro and who live at Naval Air Facility El Centro. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KAREN GIBBS

HOLTVILLE — One hundred backpacks were recently donated to students throughout the Imperial Valley by the Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138.

The auxiliary unit has organized backpack giveaways in the past, with last year’s event including masks and hand sanitizer, as well as school supplies, auxiliary President Karen Gibbs said.

The 100 backpacks were distributed among students at Pine School, Holtville High, Meadows Union in rural El Centro, and Naval Air Facility El Centro. Auxiliary members who assisted with the event include Helen Wilson, Denise Kilgore and Sharon Burton.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva and fellow firefighters are also credited with donating 22 backpacks to local high schoolers, Gibbs said.

The auxiliary’s next project will be putting together care packages for troops who are deployed. Those who are interested in helping serve veterans and their families are encouraged to attend the auxiliary’s meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the American Legion post, 225 W. Cedar Ave., Holtville.