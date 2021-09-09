en English
The lack of officiating crews for Imperial Valley high school football games has schools moving to off days, like Thursdays and Saturdays. This week, there will be six games on Friday, Sept. 10, and two games on Saturday, Sept. 12. The change is also allowing Valley Sports Network (VSN) to add more weekly livestreams. There will be three this week. | CALEXICO CHRONCILE/HOLTVILLE TRIBUNE FILE PHOTOS
In Sports

FOOTBALL: Lack of Officials Results in 2 Days of Games

Eight Local Teams Play, and Schedule Shift Allows Three Live Webcasts

All eight Imperial Valley high school football teams will be in action this weekend with five games being played in the Imperial Valley and three being livestreamed by Valley Sports Network (VSN).

Due to a lack of officials in the Imperial Valley, the schedule has been moved around this season as there are a limited number of officiating crews available for varsity football. Schools have been asked to move games from Fridays to Thursdays and Saturdays to assist the local officiating crews. The schedule is set for this week.

Friday, Sept. 10

Vincent Memorial Catholic at Castle Park (Chula Vista), 6:30 p.m.

Central Union at Vista, 7 p.m.

Maranatha Christian (San Diego) at Holtville, 7 p.m.

Yuma at Calexico, 7 p.m.

Cibola (Yuma) at Brawley Union, 7 p.m. (VSN livestream)

Valley Center at Imperial, 7 p.m. (VSN livestream)

Saturday, Sept. 11

Calipatria at Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School (Temecula), 3 p.m.

Kofa (Yuma) at Southwest El Centro, 7 p.m. (VSN livestream)

