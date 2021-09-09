en English
A one-mile area of Highway 115 through Holtville (red line) will be closed for a paving project Friday, Sept. 10, to Sunday, Sept. 12, during daytime hours. | GOOGLE MAP
Holtville’s Highway 115 to See Closure for 3 Days

Grape to Towland Will Have Limited Access Friday, Sept. 10, to Sunday, Sept. 12

on

HOLTVILLE — Construction crews will close a one-mile section of westbound and eastbound Highway 115 from Grape Road to Towland Road in Holtville from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12, according to the state Department of Transportation. 

One-way traffic control will be provided with no alternate detours, Caltrans states in a press release. 

The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation project on Highway 115 from Evan Hewes Highway to Towland Road. The project includes new paving, pavement seal coat and new thermoplastic striping. Work began in mid-July and is expected to be completed at the end of September. 

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

