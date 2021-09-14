EL CENTRO — Federal law enforcement officials could be seen outside of the offices of Dr. Tien Vo at 1590 S. Imperial Ave. the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14 in El Centro.

Dr. Tien Tan Vo mugshot. | COURTESY PHOTO

Law enforcement personnel onsite could be seen wearing clothing and equipment that identified them as belonging to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Department of Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations.

Law enforcement officials appeared to be turning away patrons from accessing the office. An unmarked blue van belonging to the federal law enforcement officials was parked directly outside the front entrance doors.

Federal agents were seen outside Dr. Tien Vo’s office in El Centro on Tuesday morning, Sept. 14., apparently loading something into a blue van. The agents were seen turning away patients and were wearing clothing identifying them as belonging to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Department of Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported that federal agents were also at Vo’s clinic at 222 E. Cole Blvd. in Calexico, with what appeared to be unmarked law enforcement vehicles blocking both entrance’s to the parking lot.

When reached for comment around 10:45 a.m., Vo, through text message, said he had none and that he expected to reopen to patients in about an hour.

This newspaper first reported on Oct. 5, 2020, when Vo’s clinics were raided and searched by the FDA and HSI agents. Vo at the time denied any wrongdoing and none of the agencies involved ever commented on that raid other than to confirm search warrants had been searched and an investigation was ongoing.

(Read that story here)

Dr. Vo’s service provider agreement for the Housing for the Harvest Program in an amount not to exceed $760,125 was to be considered by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, but the agenda item was pulled shortly after meeting started by County Executive Officer Tony Rouhotas Jr.

Rouhotas gave no explanation for pulling the item, but did say it would be brought back at a later date.

This story is still developing.

Federal agents can be seen blocking the entrances to the parking lot outside Vo Medical Center at 222 E. Cole Blvd. in Calexico. | VIDEO CAPTURE AND FACEBOOK PHOTOS