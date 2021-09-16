YUMA — Holtville High School sophomore Lillian Strahm took first place in the girls’ 5,000-Meter Varsity Race at the annual West Wetlands Invitational at West Wetlands Park here on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Holtville High School sophomore Gabby McDonald serves during her girls tennis match against Calexico on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Calexico. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Strahm finished the 3.1-mile course in 21 minutes, 37 seconds to take the top spot ahead of Lake Havasu’s Katie Bell (21:55). Central Union High School senior Azucena Hernandez (22:03) took third place, followed by Marta Ratti from Gila Ridge (22:19) in fourth and Imperial’s Natalie Lopez (22:32) in fifth.

Cibola High of Yuma won the team competition followed by Lake Havasu in second, Gila Ridge of Yuma in third, Imperial in fourth and Southwest El Centro in fifth.

Other Vikings’ runners in the event were senior Lesley Sandoval (21st place in 26:07), freshman Ashley Reyna (25th place in 26:30), senior Danytza Sandoval (27th place in 26:35), and freshman Clara Strahm (39th place in 28:40).

Holtville’s lone boy competing at the event was junior Julian Reyna who finished in fourth place in the boys’ varsity race with a time of 17 minutes, 53 seconds.

Central Union High’s boys team took third place in the team competition behind Cibola and Lake Havasu.

Holtville’s cross country runners are scheduled to compete in a multiple team meet at Yuma Catholic High on Wednesday, Sept. 15, followed by a trip to the Mt. Carmel Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Calexico Tennis Defeats Holtville

CALEXICO – The Calexico High School girls tennis team defeated Holtville, 16-2, in an Imperial Valley League match here on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Next up for the Vikings is a road IVL match at Brawley, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Vikings’ Volleyball Downs Central, San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Holtville High School volleyball team had a winning week with three-game sweeps of Central Union High and San Diego High to improve its record to 8-3 on the season.

The Vikings traveled to San Diego and beat the Cavers 25-21, 25-19 and 25-8 on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Holtville hosted Central and walked away with a sweep, winning 25-11, 25-13 and 26-24.

Against the Spartans, sophomore Jasmine Garewal led the way with 16 kills and 10 digs.

The Vikings trailed 24-21 in the final set before rallying for five straight points on the serve of junior Kamryn Walker to overtake the Spartans and win the set and match.

Holtville travels to Monte Vista High in Spring Valley on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, to take part in the Monte Vista High Tournament. The Vikings begin Imperial Valley League play on Tuesday, Sept. 21, traveling to Imperial for a 6 p.m. contest.