Highway 115 Closed in Holtville on Friday and Monday

HOLTVILLE — Construction crews will close a 1.5-mile section of Highway 115 from Palm Avenue to the junction with Even Hewes Highway outside the city on Friday, Sept. 17, and Monday, Sept. 20, from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for striping work, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Motorists on northbound 115 will be detoured onto Palm Avenue north, to Sixth Street west, to 115.

Southbound 115 motorists will be detoured onto Zenos Road east, to Holt Avenue south, onto 115.

Motorists on eastbound Even Hewes Highway will be routed to northbound 115 and may detour to Zenos Road east, to Holt Avenue south, to southbound 115.

The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation project on Highway 115 from Even Hewes Highway to Towland Road. The project includes new paving, pavement seal coat, and new thermoplastic striping. Work began in mid-July and is expected to be completed at the end of September, Caltrans stated in a press release.