San Diego Loyal Looks to Connect with Communities – First Up, Chula Vista

San Diego Loyal SC continues a new initiative this weekend to connect with cities and neighborhoods throughout San Diego County.

The effort, called 18/86 – to represent the number of cities in the county and a wide collection of local communities – began Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Chula Vista, at Hilltop High School, where students got to observe a Loyal practice.

Players and team staff took part in a Coastal Cleanup Day, on Saturday morning, Sept. 18, at Bayside Park, ahead of Sunday’s Chula Vista Celebration Day at Torero Stadium for the Loyal’s match against Tacoma (Sept. 19).

Fast Times at Hilltop High. 📚⚽️



We were incredibly energized by all of the students and staff we met while training at Robert Dodds Stadium in Chula Vista. It’s these types of days that remind us what it’s all about. 🙌#Loyal1886 pic.twitter.com/8DdXDWdPHZ — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) September 15, 2021

The club plans to pick a new city or neighborhood throughout this and upcoming seasons. The hope is “to engage with fans, raise awareness about communities and bring neighborhoods together.”

The week of activities will include practices at local fields, team lunches at local restaurants, volunteer efforts, community events and unique ways to highlight local small businesses.

Each week will end in celebration of that city or neighborhood at a Loyal home match. Their season continues through Oct. 30, but their last home game is Oct. 24.

The team did not release the schedule of communities or cities to be celebrated before season’s end.

