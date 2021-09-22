Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Sept. 14-20

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 14 through Sept. 20. Holtville substation logs are included at the end.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

7:10 a.m.: Deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Foster Road in Winterhaven. Nobody was injured in the fire.

9:52 a.m.: An employee at the Buckshot Diner in Niland called 911 to report that an unknown female subject with long hair had entered the diner wearing a hospital gown.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

12:39 a.m.: A resident of Baseline Road in Winterhaven called 911 after finding a long brown or black snake in her sink.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

11:22 a.m.: A resident of McConnell Road near Imperial called deputies to report finding a GPS tracker and a microphone inside her vehicle. The woman said that she suspected her ex-husband had something to do with it.

12:02 p.m.: An Imperial Irrigation District employee reported finding a body floating in a canal near Highway 98 and the Calexico East Port of Entry.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

2:09 p.m.: A subject who was caught at the Andrade Port of Entry in Winterhaven with 20 grams of diazepam, 4 grams of clonazepam and 10 grams of methamphetamine was sent on his way after he informed border agents that he was COVID-19 positive.

5:35 p.m.: A resident of Sierra Vista Avenue in Ocotillo called deputies to report finding a high-powered bullet and a razor blade in front of the door to her home.

12:44 a.m.: Deputies responded to Interstate 8 at Fourth Avenue in Winterhaven after a vehicle ran into a pole.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

11:06 a.m.: A trailer full of scrap metal was reported stolen from Sun Garden Growers in Bard.

10:56 p.m.: Staff at the Q Casino in Winterhaven called deputies to report a naked 50-year-old female inside the business covered in a white powdery substance that was later determined to be ashes.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

7:56 p.m.: A resident of Sargo Avenue in Salton City called 911 to report that she had mixed bleach and hydrochloric acid and advised that she is having a panic attack. She told dispatchers that she Googled the situation and it advised her to call 911.

HOLTVILLE SUBSTATION BRIEFS

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

7:11 a.m.: Deputies responded to a minor traffic accident at the corner of Holt Avenue and Pine Avenue.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

2:07 p.m.: A concerned individual contacted deputies to report spotting subjects loading guns from one vehicle to another at the Holtville Car Wash on Fifth Street. Deputies contacted the suspect vehicle and a search of the trunk revealed a BB gun.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

7:29 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Blossom Valley Inn elder-care facility regarding a subject being aggressive with staff members due to ongoing civil issues over an eviction.

10:14 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Orchard Apartments on Fifth Street after a female subject at the location was reported to be pointing a firearm at her husband. The woman fled across a nearby field headed toward Holtville Middle School before deputies arrived.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:11 a.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic accident at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Sixth Street involving two vehicles.