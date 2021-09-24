OCOTILLO — An undocumented Mexican national suspected of setting a pair of arson fires in the Jacumba Wilderness area south of Ocotillo was reportedly caught in the act by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents.

Two fires of unknown size were started on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18, with the first blaze apparently caught on remote surveillance cameras by El Centro Sector dispatchers around 2:15 p.m., according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

Agents in the area responded to the location and, around 2:50 p.m., witnessed an individual in the vicinity of the first fire attempting to start another fire, CBP stated.

The second attempt was successful as agents attempted to extinguish the second fire but could not and contacted the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, according to the release.

BLM responded to the area with an engine, a hand crew, helicopter, and a fixed-wing aircraft with firefighting capabilities.

The fires were reportedly extinguished by 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, according to Border Patrol.

A map shows the Jacumba Wilderness area near the border when El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a Mexican national for illegal entry in this country who is also suspected of arson. | COURTESY MAP

It wasn’t immediately known how large the fires were or the exact location.

Meawhile, the accused arsonist, an 18-year-old male Mexican national, was arrested for illegal entry into the United States and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

BLM interviewed the individual at the processing facility and will be investigating the fires as arson, Customs and Border Protection stated.

“Our environment and natural places are national interests that all Americans hold dear,” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said in a press release. “I would like to thank our partners at Bureau of Land Management as they work tirelessly to conserve and protect the fragile Jacumba Mountains Wilderness area; the location where this undocumented migrant purposefully set fire to endangered Big Horn Sheep habitat.”