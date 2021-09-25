BRAWLEY — Senior running back Isaiah Young scored on a five-yard run in overtime to give the Brawley Union High football team a 20-14 victory over Fallbrook at Warne Field here on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Wildcats improved to 4-2 on the season with their fourth straight victory.

Brawley held Fallbrook scoreless on the first possession of overtime as the Warriors missed a 40-yard field goal. On the Wildcats overtime possession they were able to punch it in the end zone on Young’s run to get the victory.

Brawley will open Imperial Valley League play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, when the Wildcats travel to El Centro to take on Southwest.

Tigers Get Easy Win Over Gila Ridge

YUMA — Imperial got its second straight victory by beating Gila Ridge of Yuma, 35-7, in a nonleague contest here on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Tigers led 14-0 at halftime and put up 21 fourth-quarter points to pull away and get the win. Christopher Tiernan got Imperial on the board with a three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Up next for the Tigers is the annual I.V. Classic matchup against Holtville. The nonleague matchup is set for 7 p.m. on Thursdy, Sept. 30, at Birger Field in Holtville.

Hornets Score Victory Over Clairemont

SAN DIEGO — For the second week in a row, an Imperial Valley team traveled to San Diego and left with a victory over Clairemont after Calipatria scored a 21-12 win over the Chieftans on Friday, Sept. 24.

The win improves the Hornets record to 2-2 overall while Clairemont drops to 0-6 on the season.

Calipatria will open its Desert League schedule at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, when the Hornets host Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe. The Yellowjackets enter the contest with a 3-2 overall record after their 34-16 road win in Barstow on Friday, Sept. 24.

Five Teams Take Friday Night Off

Five Imperial Valley teams had Friday, Sept. 24, off as they prepare for their various league schedules to begin.

Calexico, Central Union and Southwest all had byes on Friday and will all open IVL action on Friday, Oct. 1. The Bulldogs and Spartans will tangle at Ward Field in Calexico at 7 p.m. while Southwest will host Brawley at 7 p.m. Holtville and Vincent Memorial Catholic also had byes on Friday as those teams prepare for Desert League action. Holtville has the I.V. Classic rivalry game against Imperial at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Birger Field in Holtville, while Vincent Memorial will host Mountain Empire of Pine Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Southwest High in El Centro.