IN PICTURES: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach 2021 is a Wrap

The pit crew of IndyCar driver Charlie Kimball during a pit stop at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and his daughter Harlan before the start of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe signs autographs for fans before the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Race fans walk through one of the many temporary pedestrian bridges across the track at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Karina Romero takes a photo with IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward before the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
A race fan cheers for his favorite IndyCar driver as they are introduced at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Fans cheer for their favorite IndyCar driver as they are introduced at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
IndyCars come through a turn during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
The Gainbridge team celebrates their driver Colton Herta’s victory in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
IndyCars get the green flag to start the race during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
The Gainbridge team celebrates with the driver, Colton Herta, winner of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Two race fans walk under the grandstand during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Simon Pagenaud comes around the hairpin turn during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Charlie Kimball zooms through the hairpin during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Sebastien Bourdais waits by his car after the introduction of drivers of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Colton Herta, left, wins the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach 2021 as Josef Newgarden, center, came in second and Scott Dixon comes in third as they celebrate In Long Beach on Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Race legend Mario Andretti after giving race fans rides in a tandem race car, during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Race fans get a close-up look at race cars in the garage during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
A race fan with a sweet treat, during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Global Time Attack Competition Street Class first place winner Jackie Ding douses himself in champagne, as second place winner Johnny Hernandez, left, and Thomas Smith celebrate during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Race fans pose for a photo as they cross the track during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Sebastian Brearley,5, and his sister Liliana,2, of Florida, dance to the DJ’s music during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Colton Herta, the crowd favorite, breezes on his way to victory. Photo by Steve Carr.
2021 NTT Champion Alex Palou celebrates by holding up the NTT IndyCar Championship trophy, after finishing 4th place at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
2021 NTT IndyCar Champion Alex Palou celebrates by kissing the IndyCar Championship trophy, after finishing 4th place at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo by Stephen Carr.
(This photo package first appeared in the Long Beach Post and is being made available through the CalMatters Network.)