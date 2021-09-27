VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Open IVL 2-0

SAN DIEGO — It was a busy week for the Holtville High volleyball team as the Vikings opened Imperial Valley League play and participated in the Buccaneer Bash at Mission Bay High here as well.

The Vikings (18-5 overall, 2-0 in IVL action) started their week on Tuesday, Sept. 21, with an IVL match on the road in Imperial with a three-game sweep of the Tigers, winning 25-15, 25-19, 25-20.

Holtville High junior Sofie Irungaray sets the ball during the Vikings’ Imperial Valley League game against Brawley Union High in Holtville on Thursday, Sept. 23. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Sophomore Jasmine Garewal paced Holtville with 13 kills, followed by senior Orian Anderson with 10 kills against the Tigers.

The Vikings made it 2-0 in IVL action on Thursday, Sept. 23, when they defeated Brawley Union High in a thrilling five-set match, 25-17, 18-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-7. It was the first time since 2009 that Holtville had beaten the Wildcats on the volleyball court.

Garewal led Holtville with 20 kills while Anderson had 13 and sophomore Kamryn Walker finished with six. On the defensive side, Walker finished with 23 digs, followed by Anderson with 17 and Sofie Irungaray and Brooke Strahm with 13 each.

On Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, Holtville took part in the Buccaneer Bash tournament at Mission Bay High School in San Diego and took third place in the gold division.

In pool play on Friday, Sept. 24, the Vikings defeated High Tech Mesa High of San Diego and High Tech San Diego before losing to eventual champion Olympian High of Chula Vista.

Saturday, Holtville lost to Sage Creek High of Carlsbad in the semifinals and faced off against IVL foe Calexico in the third-place game. The Vikings defeated Calexico 25-20, 25-22, to earn third-place medals at the event.

Anderson led the Vikings with 10 kills in the third-place game, followed by Walker with seven, Garewal with six and junior Skylar Hanson with five. Anderson had 10 digs to lead Holtville as well, with junior Sofie Irungaray adding nine digs and sophomore Brooke Strahm chipping in with eight.

The Vikings return to IVL action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, when they will rematch with Calexico in Holtville. The Vikings are then scheduled to travel to take on Yuma High at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in a nonleague matchup.