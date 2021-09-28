Michelin Guide Awards Coveted Stars to 4 San Diego County Restaurants

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michelin Guide honored four San Diego County restaurants on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with its star designation, compared to just one in 2019.

Overall, the Michelin Guide doled out 27 new stars statewide. Eight Los Angeles County eateries also made the cut, along with one in Orange County.

Addison at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar was the sole San Diego County restaurant to repeat its appearance on the list, receiving two stars from the French tire company’s annual restaurant guide.

Landing on the Michelin Guide list with one star each were:

“As an international culinary destination and leader in the industry, California continues to impress Michelin Guide inspectors with a commitment to sustainable gastronomy and creative cuisine,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a statement.

“We are delighted to celebrate 19 promotions for restaurants that elevated their quality and consistency despite the challenges of the health crisis, and welcome eight new entries to our selection at the star level,” she added.

Last week, the Michelin Guide announced 45 restaurants across the state, including five in San Diego, as recipients of its Bib Gourmand designation that recognizes good food at reasonable prices.

(This story was written by City News Service’s Debbie L. Sklar and was republished by Times of San Diego. It was made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)