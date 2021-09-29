Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Vehicle on Interstate 8

HOLTVILLE — An unidentified woman on foot was reportedly struck and killed on Interstate 8 east of Brock Research Center Road about 22 miles east of Holtville on Wednesday morning, Sept. 29.

The fatal incident occurred about 5:55 a.m. on eastbound I-8 and temporarily closed eastbound traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident report website.

Although few details were available, the Highway Patrol and the Imperial County Fire Department referred to the woman as a “pedestrian.”

It was not clear whether the vehicle in question had remained on the scene at the time of the incident, the CHP website reported, but video from the scene by a passerby that was sent to this newspaper shows at least two unmarked vehicles, one of which appears to be a white older-model SUV in an odd position.

COURTESY VIDEO

A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter can be seen circling overhead in the video, which shows a number of responding agencies.

Imperial County firefighters responded to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead, Battalion Chief Juan Rodelo said.

The county Sheriff’s Office’s coroner’s division was requested at the site about 7:15 a.m. The woman’s next of kin had yet to be notified as of 11 a.m., so her identity was not immediately available from the coroner’s division.

Border Patrol personnel had advised the county Sheriff’s Office of the incident about 6 a.m., the CHP website stated.

Shortly after 5 a.m., an El Centro Sector agent assigned to the Calexico station came across an unresponsive individual in the median of the interstate, said Agent Carlos Pitones in an email. The agent discovered the individual and made the proper notifications. Border Patrol had no involvement other than discovering the person, Pitones stated.

No further information was immediately available from the CHP’s Winterhaven station, which had responded to the incident.

The red circle on the map shows the approximate location where an unidentified woman was struck and killed on Interstate 8 on Wednesday morning, Sept. 29. The woman was reportedly on foot when she was hit. | GOOGLE MAP

(This story was updated at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, with additional information from the Border Patrol.)