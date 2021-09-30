LIVE FOOTBALL: Imperial @ Holtville

HOLTVILLE — The always-entertaining I.V. Classic rivalry game between Holtville and Imperial is set to go down on a rare Thursday night, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Birger Field here.
The undefeated Vikings (5-0) are looking for some payback against the 3-2 Tigers. The last time the teams met was in March during the COVID-shortened and delayed 2020-21 campaign, where Holtville lost, 14-6, at Imperial’s Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium.
Tonight’s cross-league matchup is an early “Game of the Week” for Valley Sports Network, which will livestream the showdown with John, Vic, and Will calling the action.