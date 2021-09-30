LIVE FOOTBALL: Imperial @ Holtville

HOLTVILLE — The always-entertaining I.V. Classic rivalry game between Holtville and Imperial is set to go down on a rare Thursday night, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Birger Field here.

The undefeated Vikings (5-0) are looking for some payback against the 3-2 Tigers. The last time the teams met was in March during the COVID-shortened and delayed 2020-21 campaign, where Holtville lost, 14-6, at Imperial’s Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium.

Tonight’s cross-league matchup is an early “Game of the Week” for Valley Sports Network, which will livestream the showdown with John, Vic, and Will calling the action.

Holtville High’s Isidro Garcia runs with the ball against Imperial during the Vikings’ 14-6 loss to the Tigers at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial in March. The old rivals strike up the band again, this time at Birger Field in Holtville on Thursday night, Sept. 30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. | VALERIE MENDOZA FILE PHOTO

VSN GRAPHIC