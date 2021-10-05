Imperial, Riverside LAFCOs Ready for AB 1021

Imperial and Riverside County Local Area Formation Commissions are reviewing proposals for an analysis of alternative governance structures and alternative electricity services provided by the Imperial Irrigation District.

The consultant that is awarded the contract will have to address two major questions: Should the IID add one or more representative of its Riverside County energy customers to its board of directors; and what options are available for providing electricity should the IID terminate energy service in Riverside or Imperial counties.

LAFCOs oversee local governmental boundary changes and special districts.

Assembly member Chad Mayes, I-Rancho Mirage, author of Assembly Bill 1021 which seeks to put a nonvoting member from the Coachella Valley on the Imperial Irrigation District board, speaks to a colleague on the Assembly floor in 2020. | COURTESY PHOTO

Those questions, and more, were raised by Assembly Bill 1021 authored by Chad Mayes, I-Rancho Mirage, which initially sought to add a non-voting member to the IID board representing energy ratepayers from a small section of southeastern Riverside County.

AB 1021 was gutted as it made its way through the Legislature, and its most contentious provisions were dropped.

The focus of AB 1021 now mostly encompasses $500,000 for a joint Imperial County-Riverside County Local Area Formation Commission study of energy future issues in Riverside County, including options for continued energy service in the area IID serves in Coachella Valley. That study would need to be published by July 1, 2022.

But, that study could be the basis for further legislative efforts to change the IID’s governance structure.

“We are waiting to see how the study and the Coachella Valley (Energy) Commission progresses before we decide what legislative action might be needed next year,” Assembly member Mayes said in a written statement to the Calexico Chronicle.

On Sept. 28, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors ratified a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting his veto on the bill that now sits on his desk with a multitude of others.

“This bill would politicize and circumvent local control while undermining a consensus-driven and collaborative process that is underway through the newly formed Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Coachella Valley Energy Commission (CVEC) … For these reasons, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors requests your veto on AB 1021. The LAFCOs in both Imperial and Riverside Counties can better use the resources that would be expended in this effort,” according to the letter.

Newsom has until Sunday, Oct. 10, to sign the bill.

The LAFCOs for Riverside and Imperial County solicited proposals assuming that that AB 1021 will get signed, said Jurg Hueberger, executive director for Imperial County LAFCO.

The consultant that is awarded the contract will have to conduct and publish their study in well under a year.

“There will be public meetings — quite a few of them — all the way through the process. It will be transparent,” Hueberger said.

Mayes set off alarms in the IID when he introduced AB 1021 in February.

An early draft would have expanded the IID board from five to eight. The three additional directors would be appointed by Riverside County political and community leaders. They would not have any voting rights.

It also required the joint LAFCO study on the extension of elected representation to Coachella Valley ratepayers and options for continued energy service.

“They (Coachella Valley residents) don’t have a say in their local government. It’s like taxation without representation,” Mayes said in a previous interview with the Calexico Chronicle.

Mayes has argued that the IID’s current board does not give its customers living outside its water service area a say in how the utility operated. About 60 percent of the IID’s rate base is in Coachella Valley, and the power operation brings in more than half of the district’s revenues.

Although the bill as passed is a softened one, Mayes vowed in that earlier interview that he would not let up until a Coachella Valley representative with full voting rights sat on the IID board.

IID officials saw the initial versions of the bill as a possible opening for outside interests to seize control of the Imperial Valley’s lifeblood, its water, and the result was a vigorous campaign against the bill, mostly by IID Division 2 Director and board Vice President JB Hamby, who formulated the Coachella Valley Energy Commission and went around southeastern Riverside County to sell it.

Throughout, both sides traded barbs publicly, as IID officials characterized AB 1021 as a water grab and threatened to pull out of Coachella Valley as a service provider and to sue in federal court.

“There’s a game of chicken being played and it’s not necessary. We’re trying to address everybody’s concerns. If it continues to move forward, we’re prepared to cut off our nose to spite our face, that’s how serious we are,” Hamby said to the Calexico Chronicle at the time.

IID rushed to establish the Coachella committee to give area ratepayers a voice at the table. Mayes turned up the heat on the IID with a number of amendments.

But, behind the scenes, both sides were in close contact.

The Coachella energy commission is intended to give the IID’s Riverside County energy ratepayers a seat at the table with IID directors without opening the board to people outside the Imperial Valley. The IID’s political boundaries encompass its water service area.

Six months after the bill was introduced, the requirement for an additional board member was quietly dropped, rendering the bill comparatively weakened and almost sure to be approved. The IID managed to keep an outsider off its board of directors, and Mayes forced the IID to give Coachella Valley ratepayers a seat at the table.

Imperial Irrigation District power lines that serve the La Quinta area in Coachella Valley are shown. | COURTESY PHOTO

Hamby and others in the IID and on the board chalked up the exclusion of so many of Mayes’ biting amendments as a win. IID Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas urged caution.

“The LAFCO study still calls for proportional representation. In other words, the LAFCO study could say that the IID board should have a voting member from the Coachella Valley. If it does that, then Mayes will use the study findings as the reason for another bill that puts a voting member on the IID board,” Cardenas wrote in an email to the Calexico Chronicle.

Indeed, the LAFCO study in itself is not binding. Riverside County’s LAFCO could adopt the study while Imperial County’s LAFCO declines to do so, or vice versa.

But, as Cardenas fears, the study could be the basis for another attempt to force outside representation onto the IID board. After all, AB 1021 itself is Mayes’ secod attempt to interject Riverside County membership onto the district Board of Directors.

Two years ago, Mayes’ first attempt to add members to board failed. In 2019, Assembly Bill 854 proposed six additional voting Coachella Valley representatives to the board, which would have given the majority to Riverside County. That effort did not get enough support to move out of the Assembly’s Rules Committee and onto the Assembly floor.