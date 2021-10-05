San Diego’s Media Arts Center Chosen As ‘Satellite Screen’ for 2022 Sundance Film Festival

San Diego’s Media Arts Center/Digital Gym is one of just seven arthouse cinemas in the nation to be selected as partners for the upcoming 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The renowned festival, located in Park City, Utah, launched the Satellite Screens program this year to better connect the event and independent filmmakers with local audiences.

The center, which soon will re-open in the East Village area of San Diego, joins with arthouse theaters in Washington, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Tennessee as Sundance partners for the festival, set to begin Jan. 20.

“We are overjoyed,” Moisés Esparza, the San Diego center’s exhibitions director, said of the association with Sundance.

Each Satellite Screen will show a curated selection from the festival’s official program during the closing weekend, Jan. 28-30. The festival slate will be announced later this year.

“Regional cinemas are a crucial part of independent film and are vital centers of discovery, conversation and convening in their communities. We are looking forward to partnering with each of them to do what we all love: watch and talk about films together,” said Gina Duncan, producing director of the Sundance Institute.

Digital Gym vacated its long-time home in North Park last year. The cinema is scheduled to open in December on the second floor of the new UC San Diego @ Park & Market building, 1100 Market St.

(This brief first appeared on Times of San Diego and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)