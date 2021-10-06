SAN DIEGO — Holtville High School sophomore Lilly Strahm took seventh place out of 63 runners at the San Diego Mesa Cross Country Invitational at NTC Park here on Friday, Oct. 1.

Strahm was the highest finisher among Imperial Valley athletes, completing the 3.1-mile course in a time of 21 minutes, 46.13 seconds. Sophomore Kirra Fisk from La Jolla High won the girls’ event with a time of 20:01.53.

Brawley Union High freshman Jayden Cornejo finished 19th (23:06.65) with junior teammate Lilandra Padilla finishing 20th (23:08.09).

Holtville senior Lesley Sandoval finished 33rd (25:22.93) followed by Brawley freshman Lucy Munguia in 34th (25:27.72) and Holtville freshman Ashley Reyna in 35th (25:34.76).

In the boys’ race, Brawley junior Archie Olvera was 11th out of 102 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 58.48 seconds. Holtville junior Julian Reyna took 13th place (18:04.77) followed by Brawley junior Ryan Garcia in 19th (18:22.62) and senior Joseph Taylor in 25th place (18:48.51).

All Imperial Valley cross country teams will be competing in the first Imperial Valley League meet of the season, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Sunbeam Lake Park near Seeley.