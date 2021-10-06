Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Sept. 30-Oct. 5

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 5. Holtville substation logs are included at the end.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

8:01 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Highway 86 and Tredwell Bend in Salton City.

11:01 a.m.: A concerned citizen called deputies to report a male subject in a tank top and shorts carrying a machete along a ditch bank near San Pasqual Road and Baseline Road in Winterhaven. Deputies conducted several patrol checks but were not able to locate the subject.

11:45 a.m.: A resident of Shore Gem Avenue in Salton City contacted deputies and said that somebody had been going into her house at night, shooting gas through the vents to knock her out and then replacing her new kitchen cabinets and appliances with theirs.

3:19 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a blue Chevrolet Camaro on fire near the corner of Highway 86 and Marina Drive in Salton City.

8:05 p.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at the Highway 86/South Marina Boulevard stop light. One of the drivers was complaining of pain.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

10:04 a.m.: Deputies responded to a business on Jeffery Road in Seeley after a 23-year-old male employee was hit by a forklift and unable to move.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

3:42 p.m.: Deputies received a 911 call in regard to two male subjects in a physical fight near the corner of El Centro Avenue and Holt Road in Seeley. One of the subjects was reported to be wielding a crowbar and throwing rocks.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

3:52 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a possible structure fire at Bull Enterprises on Bowker Road near El Centro.

5:26 a.m.: Deputies responded to a fire near the corner of Oswalt Road and Hoyt Road outside of Holtville. Deputies found smoke and flames coming from farm equipment and trees.

11:41 a.m.: Deputies responded to an elementary school on Baseline Road in Winterhaven for a student refusing to exit his mother’s vehicle to go to school.

4:15 p.m.: A subject on Noffslinger Road in Niland called deputies to report that a 50-caliber bullet went off in his hand and hit him in the arm.

7:10 p.m.: Members of the United States Marine Corps called deputies to report that two subjects on an ATV had used an unknown device to blow up a truck on a military bombing range near Niland. The marines used an unmanned aerial vehicle to track the ATV to the area of Beal Road and Low Road.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

3:54 a.m.: Deputies were alerted after a suspect stabbed a victim twice in the shoulder with a knife on 11th Street in El Centro before fleeing the scene.

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

3:42 p.m.: Deputies responded to Main Street east of Memphis Street in Niland for reports of a train vs. vehicle collision.

MONDAY, OCT. 4

2:57 p.m.: Union Pacific Railroad employees called deputies to report a group of people standing around near the intersection of Olgilby Road and Sidewinder Road in Winterhaven waiting for the train to leave so they can jump on.

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

2:35 a.m.: A resident of Avenue E in Bombay Beach called 911 and said she could see a tornado outside her window, became irate and disconnected the line.

HOLTVILLE

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

6:08 a.m.: Deputies were called to 7-Eleven on Fifth Street for reports of a young male subject causing a disturbance and asking customers for money.

7:11 a.m.: A Tamarack Avenue resident called deputies to report that their son had escaped from county Mental Health and was outside the residence “almost completely naked.”

8 a.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the corner of Zenos Road and Highway 115.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

11:19 a.m.: Deputies responded to a vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler and a small sedan. Nobody was hurt in the accident.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

1:29 a.m.: Deputies received a report regarding a male subject wearing a hoodie breaking windows at a church on Chestnut Avenue and yelling profanities.

4:37 a.m.: Deputies were called to Holtville High School after a suspicious subject was seen jumping the fence to the football field carrying a duffle bag.