CALEXICO — In celebration of National Fire Prevention Week, fire departments from throughout the Imperial Valley thrilled Calexico students on Monday, Oct. 4, with a vehicle parade outside several schools in the city.

National Fire Prevention Week runs Sunday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Departments that participated along with the Calexico Fire Department were Holtville, Calipatria, Imperial County, and El Centro fire personnel.

Photos by Camilo Garcia Jr.

Calexico elementary school students wave as a Holtville Fire Department fire engines passes by during a National Fire Prevention Week parade rolls down city streets on Monday, Oct. 4. | CAMILO GARCIA JR.

A procession of fire department vehicles from through Imperial County pass by Calexico school on Monday, Oct. 4, for National Fire Prevention Week. | CAMILO GARCIA JR.

Calexico elementary school students wave as a Calexico Fire Department fire engines passes by during a National Fire Prevention Week parade rolls down city streets on Monday, Oct. 4. | CAMILO GARCIA JR.