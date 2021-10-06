HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School volleyball team took over sole possession of first place in the Imperial Valley League with a 3-1 victory over Calexico inside the Vikings’ gym on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Holtville High junior Kalli Strahm goes down to the ground to return a ball during the Vikings’ Imperial Valley League matchup with Calexico in Holtville on Tuesday, Sept. 28. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

The Vikings (20-5 overall, 3-0 in the IVL) sit a game ahead of Calexico (2-1 in IVL) and on top of Brawley (2-2), Imperial (0-2) and Southwest (0-2).

The matchup with the Bulldogs went late into the evening as each of the four sets was hotly contested with long rallies and momentum swings for both teams. Holtville dropped the first set, 21-25, then rallied for three straight wins, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23.

The Vikings took a 7-1 lead in the opening set only to see the Bulldogs rally back and tie the game, 14-14, then carry that momentum on to win the set.

Holtville sophomore Jasmine Garewal was the big hitter of the match with 28 kills to lead the way. Junior Kamryn Walker finished with 14 kills with senior Orian Anderson adding 11 and junior Skylar Hanson chipping in with seven kills.

In the back row, the Vikings were led by Walker’s 27 digs, followed by junior Kalli Strahm with 22 digs, junior Sofie Irungaray with 20 and Anderson with 16 digs. As the setter, Irungaray finished with 54 assists.

After the thriller on Tuesday, Sept. 28, Holtville hit the road for a nonleague matchup with Yuma on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and beat the Criminals in straight sets, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11.

Garewal again led the Vikings at the net with seven kills, followed by junior Hope Jesse with six kills, Anderson, Hanson and sophomore Vanessa Gonzalez with four each. In the back row, it was Kalli Strahm, sophomore Brooke Strahm, Garewal and Anderson leading the way with five digs each.

Holtville has two IVL matches coming up with a 6 p.m. date in El Centro against Southwest High on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and a 6 p.m. home match against Imperial on Thursday, Oct. 7.