Hear from Latinx Illustrators, Scholars During Virtual Latino Comics Expo This Weekend

Event organizers said the free programming was curated to draw “from important Latinx illustrators and scholars in the field” to commemorate the expo’s 10th anniversary. Conversations will focus on career spotlights, including art influences, the politics of art and the “trials and tribulations” of the comic industry.

While no programming will be taking place inside the MOLAA, organizers said they have been discussing spring 2022 dates for site activation.

Here’s a breakdown of the online sessions each day:

Saturday, Oct. 9

Rising Star – Chicano creator-writer Kayden Phoenix talks about the comic industry and her universe of Latina superheroes, A La Brava. It starts at 10 a.m.

Beto's World – Latino Comics Expo Executive Director Ricardo Padilla talks with cartoonist Gilbert Hernandez of "Love & Rockets." It starts at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Killer Cartoons, Comics, and Creatures! – The hosts of the Comadres Y Comics podcast interview cartoonist Crystal Gonzalez about her career. It starts at 2 p.m.

La Vida Cómica – Pulitzer Prize-nominated cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz discusses his art, politics and working on Pixar's "Coco." It starts at 3:30 p.m.

"El Muerto Lives!" – Latino Comics Expo Creative Director Javier Hernandez reflects on his career with expo co-creators Ricardo Padilla and Bobby Hernandez. It starts at 5 p.m.

