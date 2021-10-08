Imperial County Preps for Flu Season with Clinics

Imperial County Public Health Department announced that it will be offering flu shots to individuals 6 months and older at the Department of Social Services, 2895 S. 4th St., El Centro this month.

The COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered at these scheduled events.

The first vaccination event will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and the second event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23.

Staff will be taking protective measures, and anyone arriving to the clinic with symptoms of COVID-19 will be unable to receive the vaccination. Attendees are required to wear a face covering and encouraged to wear a short sleeve shirt. This clinic is not a drive-thru flu clinic.

While walk-ins will be available, attendees are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment for faster service. Appointments can be scheduled at https://myturn.ca.gov/ or by calling 1-833-422-4255.

“The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become effective and the Public Health Department strongly advises all individuals who are eligible, to get their flu shots early to lessen their risk of contracting the flu and in preparation for the holiday season,” Dr. Stephen Munday, Public Health Officer, stated in a press release.

With COVID-19 continuing to be present in the community, it is important that individuals prevent the flu by receiving the flu shot to reduce the risk of becoming severely ill as a result of the flu, the release states.

Flu vaccine may be available with local physicians, community clinics and local pharmacies. Individuals who wish to receive the flu shot from their doctor will need to contact their healthcare provider directly about the availability of flu vaccine. This year Imperial County will receive approximately 7,700 doses of flu vaccine.

For more information regarding the flu clinics or the flu vaccine, visit the Department’s website at www.icphd.org or call 442-265-6700. Appointments for the flu clinics are available at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Information will also be available on department’s social media platforms.