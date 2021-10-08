LIVE FOOTBALL: Del Valle (Texas) @ Central

EL CENTRO — All the way from El Paso, Texas, the Del Valle High football squad takes on Central Union High at Cal Jones Field in El Centro on Friday night, Oct. 8.

The Conquistadores (5-1) take on a Spartans squad (2-4 overall, 1-0 Imperial Valley League) that has struggled this season, snapping a three-game skid with a punishing victory over Calexico last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in this “Game of the Week” for Valley Sports Network, which will livestream the showdown with Will and Ron calling the action.

VSN GRAPHIC