Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Oct. 5-9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

5:58 a.m.: Deputies were put on alert after a subject shot a victim in the area of west Olive Avenue in El Centro.

7:16 a.m.: A Niland resident requested an animal control officer to deal with a Saint Bernard dog that had been attacking people and other dogs in the area.

7:59 a.m.: Deputies responded to Cervantes Distributors on Clara Nofal Road near Calexico for reports of a verbal altercation between two subjects. The reporting party told deputies that the other person had threatened to kill them.

12:35 p.m.: A resident near Kavanaugh Road and Fusi Road outside of Holtville reported a middle-aged male subject camping on his property. When the resident drove by the campsite, the man flipped him off. The resident requested that the man be removed from his property.

1:44 p.m.: A subject in the front office of the Imperial County jail told deputies that he had “did a bunch of fentanyl and shot up bad heroin.” The man also told deputies that he had drugs in his possession.

2:40 p.m.: A subject reported losing a Glock 26 9 mm pistol in the area of Superstition Mountain.

3:34 p.m.: Brawley police requested a bomb technician after finding what appeared to be a military explosive near Old Highway 111.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

7:42 p.m.: A deputy detained a loose goat in the area of Highway 86 and F Street in Westmorland.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

9:11 a.m.: A resident of East Alamo Road near Holtville called deputies to report that his vehicle had been vandalized. The caller reported finding their vehicle that morning with front-end damage and flat tires and told deputies that they suspected that their neighbor’s goats were responsible for the damages.

1:20 p.m.: A concerned citizen reported that a man in his 60s was camping in an abandoned motorhome near the intersection of Holdridge Road and Interstate 8. The caller reported that the man was not making sense, refused to eat, and was wearing his clothes backward.

7:49 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a possible kidnapping near the intersection of Evan Hewes Highway and Highway 111 after witnesses saw a woman screaming for help from a gray Nissan Altima.

2:07 p.m.: The U.S. Border Patrol called sheriff’s deputies after detaining two subjects with loaded weapons with no serial numbers and credit cards that possibly didn’t belong to them at the Highway 78 checkpoint.