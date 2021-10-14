Holtville’s Legion Auxiliary Assembles Care Packages

Members of the Bradely-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138 were able to put together 11 care packages for the holidays to be sent to service members deployed overseas. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KAREN GIBBS
HOLTVILLE — Some Christmas cheer will soon reach service members aboard the USS Essex as well as others stationed in Germany and South Korea courtesy of the Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138.
The local auxiliary was able to create a total of 11 care packages for the service members containing toiletries, snacks, candy, paper, pens, and Christmas cards.
The bags used for containing the items were donated by the Elks Lodge 1325 in El Centro. The auxiliary regularly puts together care packages for service members during the holidays.
Recently, American Legion Auxiliary junior member Adriana Wheeler was presented with an outstanding senior scholarship award and check. Adriana will be enlisting into the U.S. Marine Corps.
Also, the auxiliary made a delivery of backpacks to participants in Naval Air Facility El Centro’s Child and Youth Program.
UPCOMING EVENTS
On Nov. 6, the auxiliary will also be hosting its Veterans Day breakfast at the American Legion Post, located at the corner of Sixth Street and Cedar Avenue.