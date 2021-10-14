Holtville’s Legion Auxiliary Assembles Care Packages

HOLTVILLE — Some Christmas cheer will soon reach service members aboard the USS Essex as well as others stationed in Germany and South Korea courtesy of the Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138.

The local auxiliary was able to create a total of 11 care packages for the service members containing toiletries, snacks, candy, paper, pens, and Christmas cards.

The bags used for containing the items were donated by the Elks Lodge 1325 in El Centro. The auxiliary regularly puts together care packages for service members during the holidays.

Recently, American Legion Auxiliary junior member Adriana Wheeler was presented with an outstanding senior scholarship award and check. Adriana will be enlisting into the U.S. Marine Corps.

Also, the auxiliary made a delivery of backpacks to participants in Naval Air Facility El Centro’s Child and Youth Program.

UPCOMING EVENTS

On Nov. 6, the auxiliary will also be hosting its Veterans Day breakfast at the American Legion Post, located at the corner of Sixth Street and Cedar Avenue.

And on Nov. 12, the auxiliary will be hosting a dedication ceremony to commemorate the renaming of the Alamo River Bridge on Highway 115 in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Erik H. Silva.

Silva was a 1988 graduate of Holtville High who was killed in action on April 3, 2003 while providing cover fire for his platoon during an Operation Iraqi Freedom combat mission.