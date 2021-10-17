IMPERIAL — A steady stream of people made their way to Youth for Christ’s annual pumpkin and patch and farmers market on a sunny and warm Saturday, Oct. 16.

The event ran from morning until around 6 p.m. at the Lisa Tucker Center on Aten Road and featured face painting, food booths, including a taco cart and kettle corn stand, a “hay maze,” live music, a children’s costume contest, and of course, a pumpkin patch stocked with gourds ready for carving or as decoration.

A multitude of pumpkins, some good for tablescapes and simple décor and some perfect for carving, were sold for as little as $5 during Youth for Christ’s annual pumpkin patch and farmers market on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Lisa Tucker Center on Aten Road in Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

A multitude of pumpkins, some good for tablescapes and simple décor and some perfect for carving, were sold for as little as $5 during Youth for Christ’s annual pumpkin patch and farmers market on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Lisa Tucker Center on Aten Road in Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Vendor booths, food, and fun line the parking lot of the Lisa Tucker Center off Aten Road in Imperial during the annual Youth for Christ pumpkin patch and farmers market on Saturday, Oct. 16. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO