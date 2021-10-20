CALEXICO — For the time being, Calexico authorities believe they have their suspected arsonist off the streets after a local man was quietly taken into custody early Saturday morning, Oct. 16, the last time a fire fitting similar suspicious designs occurred.

Ivan Nuñez Ramirez, 26, of Calexico was arraigned in Imperial County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19, and remained in custody in Imperial County jail on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with bail set at $10,000, according to an official from the county Public Defender’s office.

Ramirez is being held on a single felony count of arson and next has a bail review hearing on Oct. 28.

Ramirez’s arrest was kept relatively under wraps by police to see if any other suspicious fires occurred, Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo said on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

As of this morning, no other fires have been set that fit the description, Gerardo said.

The story is still developing.